Thomas Lee Green, 58, transitioned on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Graveside services will take place 2:00 PM (EST), Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 28 to June 27, 2020
