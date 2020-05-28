Thomas Lee Green
Thomas Lee Green, 58, transitioned on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Graveside services will take place 2:00 PM (EST), Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 28 to June 27, 2020