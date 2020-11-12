1/
Thomas Walter Bolton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Walter Bolton, 67 years of age, a Farm Manager at the University of Florida NFREC, died unexpectedly on November 5, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL.
Tom is survived by; his children, Derrick Bolton, Heather Suber and Craig Bolton of Atlanta, GA; 5 grandchildren (Olivia Suber, Max Bolton, River Suber, Mason Bolton and Madeline Bolton) sister Gwen Richie and brothers James Bolton, David Bolton, Gerald Bolton, Robert Bolton and Ronald Bolton. He is predeceased by his father Frank Bolton and his mother Pearl Bolton of Portage, PA.
Tom was born in Johnstown, PA on April 6, 1953 to Frank and Pearl Bolton. He graduated from Toccoa Falls College in 1976 with a degree in Missions.
Tom was a very passionate man. Things that he enjoyed were hiking, riding his bicycle, coaching sports, teaching and playing basketball, but his favorite hobby was playing golf. Tom loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also had a great love for mission work and serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the North Florida Research and Education Center, 155 Research Road, Quincy, FL 32351.
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (www.faithfuneralhome.com or 850.539.4300)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
North Florida Research and Education Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved