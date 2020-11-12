Thomas Walter Bolton, 67 years of age, a Farm Manager at the University of Florida NFREC, died unexpectedly on November 5, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL.
Tom is survived by; his children, Derrick Bolton, Heather Suber and Craig Bolton of Atlanta, GA; 5 grandchildren (Olivia Suber, Max Bolton, River Suber, Mason Bolton and Madeline Bolton) sister Gwen Richie and brothers James Bolton, David Bolton, Gerald Bolton, Robert Bolton and Ronald Bolton. He is predeceased by his father Frank Bolton and his mother Pearl Bolton of Portage, PA.
Tom was born in Johnstown, PA on April 6, 1953 to Frank and Pearl Bolton. He graduated from Toccoa Falls College in 1976 with a degree in Missions.
Tom was a very passionate man. Things that he enjoyed were hiking, riding his bicycle, coaching sports, teaching and playing basketball, but his favorite hobby was playing golf. Tom loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also had a great love for mission work and serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the North Florida Research and Education Center, 155 Research Road, Quincy, FL 32351.
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (www.faithfuneralhome.com
or 850.539.4300)