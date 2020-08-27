Marianna Chapel Funeral Home
Thomas "Wayne" Dudley age 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Jackson Hospital. Wayne was born on March 13, 1940 in Rocky Creek. He lived in Marianna, Panama City, Tallahassee, and his last years were spent living on Lake Talquin, where he spent many hours fishing at his favorite spots. He was a butcher by trade and worked in the grocery business until his retirement. Wayne was an avid FSU fan. He loved singing gospel music with his family in the group "Singing Regals" and was a member of Cypress Grove Assembly of God. Wayne's greatest love was his grandchildren, family, nieces, nephews, and his special dog, "Ace".
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. Dudley and Daisy M. Dudley; his brother Douglas L. Dudley, and his sister Helen D. Traylor.
Wayne is survived by his daughter Anita Broughton (Russell), mother of his daughter Wilma H. Black, sister Clemey Parramore (Bill), grandsons Steven L. Broughton (Crystal), and Kyle J. Broughton, granddaughters Jacey Broadway (Travis), and Payton T. Scott, great grandchildren Carson and Camp. He is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Wayne were at 11:30AM. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Gary Gable officiating.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, please wear mask and practice social distancing.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cypress Grove Assembly of God (3250 Cypress Grove Rd, Grand Ridge, FL 32442), Covenant Care (4540 Lafayette St suite g, Marianna, FL 32446), or Emerald Coast Hospice (3015 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL 32446).
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements.
