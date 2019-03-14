Timothy Harrison
QUINCY- Mr. Timothy Karl Harrison, 61 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, March 8, 2019, Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother Thelma Armstead Harrison Wills, Quincy, FL, three nephews, Noah Harrison III, Christopher Harrison, Quincy, FL, great-nephew, Jordan Noakey Harrison, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2 pm - 6 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL on Blue Star Highway with burial at St. John Cemetery, Midway, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Harrison family.
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 14, 2019