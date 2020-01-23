Ms. Tynease Michell Jackson, 39 years of age, of Jacksonville, FL departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sisters, Deborah Peoples (Darryl), Quincy, FL, Patricia Threatts(Willie), Jacksonville, FL, two brothers, Peter Knight, Quincy, FL, Terrance Marshall(Falisha), Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be 2pm-6pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Hebron AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Jackson family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22, 2020