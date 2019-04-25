Valerie Hills
Sister Valerie J. Hills departed this life on April 11, 2019, in Gainesville, FL. Funeral service will be 1 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Gretna with interment in the St. Paul Church Cemetery. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the arrangements (850-627-3700). She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her four children: two sons, Corey (Valerie) and Christopher and two daughters, Chrishonda and Calvondra; four grandchildren: Emoni, Xavier, Maliyah, and Devon; siblings: her twin sister, Deborah McClendon and her brother, Gary Hills; a very special niece, Tameka Cooney and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 25, 2019