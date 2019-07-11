|
|
QUINCY - Ms. Vinell Hopkins, 82 years of age, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Dennis Hopkins, West Palm Beach, FL, five daughters, Eunice Williams, Tallahassee, FL, Deborah Hopkins, Quincy, FL, Angela Lindsey, Midway, FL, Martha Ann Hopkins, Providence, Rhode Island, Linda Moore, Miami, FL, two brothers, Walter Stanley (Shirley), Hartsford, Conn, Truman Gee, Quincy, FL, five sisters, Sennie Lewis, Brunswick, GA, Sarah Thompson, Hartford, Conn, Patricia Baker (Edward), Quincy, FL, Janger Daniels (George), Gretna, FL, Alberta Jackson, Jacksonville, FL, 17 grands; 23 great grands. Visitation will be from 2 PM - 7 PM., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing service for the HOPKIN'S family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019
