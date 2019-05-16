Viola Bell

Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
QUINCY - Ms. Viola Bell, 93 years, of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: 2 granddaughters, Gwendolyn Davidson, Summerville, NJ, Tildred Davidson, Summerville, NJ, 1 grandson, Robert Scott Davidson (Jennifer), Summerville, NJ and 3 great-grands. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7PM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Morturay. A celebration of life will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Old Bethel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 16, 2019
