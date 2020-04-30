Wilbur McMillian, Jr.
Wilbur McMillian, Jr, 66, transitioned on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence in Hannatown, GA. Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hannatown Cemetery, Bainbridge, GA. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Wilbur leaves his wife: Doris Walker McMillian; daughters: Keyshora McMillian and Jamerica McMillian, and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends to cherish her memories.
