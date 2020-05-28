Wille James Colston

Obituary
Willie James Colston, 88, of Midway, FL went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Colston was a retired truck driver for MR&R Trucking and bus driver for Leon County Schools. He was a steward at St. Peter AME Church. Cherishing precious memories are his loving wife, Princie Pease Colston; sons: Ronald (Rowena) Colston and Dwight (Kim) Colston; daughters: Sandra Johnson, Arnita (Kermit) Dunwell and Winifred (Raymond) Bell; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 28 to June 27, 2020
