William Ausmus Betts

May 14, 1925 – March 17, 2020



William Ausmus Betts, 94, of Climax, GA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the home of his son, Michael.



A private graveside funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Rev. Steve Poppell and Rev. Gwan Garrison officiating.



William Ausmus Betts was born May 14, 1925 in Chattahoochee, FL, the son of Ausmus Outler "Gunter" Betts and Sybil Blair Betts. He married the love of his life, Ruth Walker, in 1944 and they had three children. Ausmus graduated from Faceville High School in Faceville, GA. He was co-owner of Quincy Cabinet Works for 31 years, co-owner of Betts Farms, and worked as a rural mail carrier for 23 years until his retirement. Ausmus was a faithful and devoted member of Climax Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for more than 70 years and Sunday School teacher for more than 65 years.



Survivors include his son, Michael Betts and his wife, Hazel, of Climax, GA; his daughter-in-law, Delrose Betts of Bainbridge, GA; his siblings, Joyce Ware of Climax, GA, Gwen & Dutch Wingate, also of Climax, GA, and Jean Fuller Dollar & Wayne of Moultrie, GA; his grandchildren, Georgette & Steve Barron, Allison & Clay Cantley, Staci & Louis Simpson, Robin & Casey Allison, Eric & Casey Betts, Adrienne & Jarrett Harrison, and Amanda Betts; his thirteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ausmus was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Ruth Walker Betts; his sons, Ronnie W. Betts and William Ausmus Betts, Jr.; and his brother, Ralph Betts.



The Betts Family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of Hospice of Southwest Georgia.



Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Southwest Georgia, 117 S. Donalson Street, Bainbridge, GA 39817; Climax Baptist Church, P. O. Box 37, Climax, GA 39834; or Cedar Grove Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 247, Climax, GA 39834.

