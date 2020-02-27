William Eugene Cost of Jacksonville, Florida died on February 8, 2020 after a prolonged illness.

Gene was born in Quincy, Fla on February 16,1955 to Betty Lou Cost and the late Charles William (Bill) Cost. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Judy Cost and his stepsons Steven, Dennis, and Donald Cook; his daughter, Rachel Cost Smith of Nebraska and his son, Jason Pappas (Michelle) of Georgia; his grandsons, Michael, Jason and Broxton Jeffrey Pappas and granddaughter, Rylee Lynea Trujillo. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Parker and her husband, Davis, of Virginia, and their sons, Davis and Thompson Parker.

Gene graduated from James A. Shanks High School, Quincy in 1973. He obtained his Associate Degree from Iowa Western Community College in Electronic Engineering Technology. He spent the majority of his working career installing and repairing audiovisual equipment in movie theaters and at event venues. Gene loved music and played guitar in a band in his youth. He continued to enjoy playing his guitar his entire life.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, on February 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.

