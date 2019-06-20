|
Guest Book for William Kent Morris.
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
View Map
William Kent Morris, 80, of Bainbridge, GA, formerly of Quincy, FL, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Buddy Hood officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Cedar Grove Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 247, Climax, GA 39834 or Grace Hospice Foundation, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 200, Mooresville, NC 28117. William Kent Morris was born November 4, 1938 in Columbia, AL, the son of H.J. and Luberta Mary Parker Morris. Kent married Barbara Jean Hester and they made their home in the North Florida/South Georgia area. He worked as a car salesman and retired from Havana Ford. Kent was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Quincy, FL. Although he was a workaholic, Kent always made time for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially if he could talk one into a round or two of golf. He was easy going and rarely met a stranger. He had the gift of gab whether it was on the car lot or the golf course. Kent was never short on things to brag about where his grandchildren were concerned and he took every opportunity to share how proud he was of them. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Hester Morris; his children, Gina Herring and her husband, Ricky, of Tallahassee, FL, David Morris and his wife, Janet, of Hosford, FL, Lynn Morris and his wife, Paula, of Thomson, GA, Terry Lanier of Bainbridge, GA, and Dina Love and her husband, Shaun, also of Bainbridge, GA; his grandchildren, Jason, Mitch, Brittany, Sarah, Caleb, Danielle, Devon, Drew, Anslie, Reese, Corey and Chris; and his great-grandchildren, KalliAnn, Greyson, Adrian, Brinson, Roger, Kirsty and Brenon. Kent was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Gadsden County Times on June 20, 2019
