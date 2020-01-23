QUINCY- Mr. William Moore, Jr, 49 years of age, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Kristie Moore, Midway, FL, three daughters, Shyndell Hall, Midway, FL, Kadijah Moore, Tampa, FL, Tijah Moore, Tallahassee, FL, one son, William Moore, III, Bristol, FL, mother, Mary Lee Moore, Quincy, FL, six sisters, Shirley Banks, Pearlie Price, Nellie Howard, Lillie Turner, Lorine Moore Paul(Terrance), Mary Lou McClenton (Zackery), all of Quincy, FL, 1 grand. Visitation will be from 2pm-6pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gadsden County High School Gym, Havana, FL, with burial at Tallahassee VA Cemetery, Tallahassee, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Moore family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22, 2020