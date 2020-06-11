Willie Mae Fennell
Willie Mae Fennell

Willie Mae Fennell, 87, of Charlotte, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blountwtown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blounstown, Florida.

Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL (850) 627-5700

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
