Willie Mae Fennell
Willie Mae Fennell, 87, of Charlotte, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blountwtown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blounstown, Florida.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL (850) 627-5700
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.