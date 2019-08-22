QUINCY - Mr. Willie (Pally) James Hardy 53 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, three sisters, Essie Cole (Joseph) and Mary Hill (Jasper), both of Quincy, FL, Cloratee Hicks (John), Donaldsonville, GA, one brother, Charles (CJ) Hardy (Lena), Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Greenshade AME Church with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the HARDY family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21, 2019