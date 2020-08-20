1/
A. Milton Roe
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for A. Milton Roe, 97, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday.
Milton will be remembered as a Christian, and longtime member of East Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. He also served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was born in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, but lived most of his adult life in Gadsden. He was a sports fan and enjoyed the Braves and Alabama Football. He worked for Bell Aviation and Lockheed before moving to Gadsden, where he married, raised a family, and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty S. Roe; daughter Glenda R. Rice; and seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by daughter, Darlene Wellborn; grandchildren, Ashley (Kenny) Wright and Chris Johnson; and great-grandchildren, David, Maggie and Charlie Stem and Jack Johnson.
Friends and family will meet graveside at 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
