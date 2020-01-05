Home

Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
(256) 734-1821
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
Aaron D. Collett


1925 - 2020
Aaron D. Collett Obituary
Aaron D. Collett, 94, of Cullman, formerly of Attalla, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
His funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
Following the burial, the family will have another opportunity for visitation at Siberton Baptist Church from 3 until 4 p.m.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at mossservicefh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 5, 2020
