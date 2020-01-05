|
Aaron D. Collett, 94, of Cullman, formerly of Attalla, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
His funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
Following the burial, the family will have another opportunity for visitation at Siberton Baptist Church from 3 until 4 p.m.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at mossservicefh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 5, 2020