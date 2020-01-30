Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Adam Lee Chapman Obituary
Adam Lee Chapman 42, of Attalla, passed away Jan. 25, 2020. Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Brother Jared Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Ivalee Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Adam loved fast cars, spending time with his family and watching Alabama football. He enjoyed playing rook and golf.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon Thomas Chapman and Imogene Cline Chapman; as well as Dorothy Chapman, Dustin Chapman and Taylor Watts.
He is survived by his parents, Mark (Sharon) Chapman and Shirley (David) Gilliard; daughters, Mackenzie Alyse Bagley, Allyssa Bailey Chapman, Peyton Cheyenne Chapman; grandson, Laken Kayne Usry; brothers, Michael Thomas Chapman and Andy Lawson; sisters, Misty Chapman and Crystal (Jimmy) Chapman-Hasse; sister-in-law, Jamie (Waylon) Hill; stepbrothers, Scott (Leslie) Duncan and Chad (Vanna) Haynes; stepsister, Tiffany Jean Duncan; the love of his life, Mandy Chapman Whitmore; special nephew, Nathan Chapman and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Andy Darnell, Kevin Bowers, Jimmy Hasse, Bo Darnell, Nathan Chapman and Willie Entrekin.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Chapman and Kenneth Chapman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 30, 2020
