Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Ortmann Funeral Home, St. Louis, Missouri, for Adeline R. Brune, 94, of Gadsden, who passed away on Sept. 9. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.
Adeline loved to write poetry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Brune.
She is survived by her son, John Brune, and his wife, Dagmar.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice nurses; her aide,
Bianca Bothwell; her wonderful sitter for 14 months, Megan Bryant and all of Mom's friends whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
"When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no nights in a gloom-filled room, why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little but not too long
And not with your head bowed low,
Remember the love we once shared, miss me but let me go
For this is a journey that we all must take and each must go alone
It is all part of a master plan,
A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and sick at heart,
Go to the friends we know
And bury your head in sorrow in doing good deeds,
Miss me but let me go."
(author unknown)
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 15, 2019