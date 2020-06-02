Adrian A. Chandler, MD, 94, of Gadsden, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Chandler; daughter, Allison Ford (William); son, Jeff Chandler (Stacy); grandchildren, Lauren Smith (Adam), Michael Ford, Jackson Chandler and Jared Chandler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Chandler; father, J.C. Chandler; sister, Rilla Guest; and brothers, Milton Chandler and J.C. Chandler Jr.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Gadsden First United Methodist Church, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. with Reverends Sam Hayes, Harvey Beck and Ken Casey officiating (visitors are asked to please wear protective face masks). Burial will be at Williams Southside Memorial Gardens following the service with a family-only graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jackson Chandler, Jared Chandler, Michael Ford, William Ford, Phillip King and Adam Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. H.B. Thompson, Dr. John Wilborn, Dr. Ted Jones, Dr. Jed Kaplan and George Hightower.
Following high school, Adrian joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, where he served as a tail gunner in a B-29 Superfortress bomber. After an honorable discharge, he attended Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama, then medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Upon completing his internship and residency, he began his medical practice in Gadsden, where he continued to practice for 36 years until retirement. Retirement consisted of gentleman farming, fishing, watching his grandchildren grow up, and anything else he and his wife Ruth saw fit to get into.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care, Amedisys Hospice, and Home Instead Senior Care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.