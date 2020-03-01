|
|
Adrian Douglas "A.D." Jacobs Jr., 80, of Glencoe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 p.m. until the hour of service. Rev. Andy Sims will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
A.D. was born in Huntsville. He served in the United States Navy. In 1992, he retired from South Central Bell with 35 years of service. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, who loved giving his time to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed golf and Alabama football. Roll Tide!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Hunt; stepfather, Haisten Hunt; half brother, Tommy Hunt; and stepson, Darren Kell; granddaughter, Patricia Elkins.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joan Jacobs; son, Mike Jacobs (Darlene); daughters, Sherri Elkins and Wendy Thomaston; stepson, Derrick Kell (Tina); and 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Etowah County Rescue Squad.
Special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice Albertville and close friend, Diann Evers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2020