Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
1999 - 2020
Adrian J. Cox Obituary
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Adrian J. Cox, 21, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Abundant Life Church; Bishop Terry A. Jones, Pastor. Interment will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Public visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. today at the church. The public is asked to please follow the instructions of the funeral home staff upon arrival for the visitation to ensure social distancing and compliance with CDC guidelines.
The celebration of life is closed to the public but will be live-streamed via Abundant Life Church's Facebook page and Prestige Memorial Funeral Home's Facebook page.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving mother, Ms. Courtney Cox; one brother, Dakawn Cox; grandparents, Mr. Stanley (Janice) Cox Sr.; aunts, Kimberly (Thad) Ratliff and Juwana Hardeman; uncles, Thoris (Tanyeka) Boley and Stanley Cox Jr. He leaves a host of relatives and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020
