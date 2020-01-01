|
Funeral service for Mr. Alan Bruce Sims, 69, of Gadsden, will be held at noon Thursday, January 2, 2020, with Rev. Eddie Gooch officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hokes Bluff First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Sims passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Sims was preceded in death by his parents, R. Bruce and Jo Dean Sims; and his brother-in-law, Wayne Langdale.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Joan Langdale Sims; children, Todd Sims (Mellissa), Carrie Jo Sims, Alaina Sims, Collin Sims (Brianna), Garrison Mayhall III (Lisa), Britt Hawks (Scott); grandchildren, Elle, Lorelei, Eason, Ocean, Avalon, Emmett, Anna, Ashleigh, Raegan, Reese and Katie; brothers, Jeff Sims (Emily) and Greg Sims (Trish); sister, Sharon Reeves (H.K.); brother-in-law, Terry Langdale (Linda); sister-in-law, Nancy Langdale.
Mr. Sims was a 1968 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He also was a Jacksonville State University graduate. He retired after 34 years from Etowah County Road Department. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Flowers will be accepted, or the family would like donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation in his name.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020