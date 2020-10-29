Alan "Buck" Gibbs
Attalla - Alan "Buck" Gibbs, 54, Attalla, died Tues, Oct. 27, 2020. Funeral will be 2:00p.m. Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 at Abundant Life Church, Bishop Terry Jones, Pastor. Visitation will be Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Gibbs; children, Breanna Smith, Nashville, TN, Raven Gibbs, Colton Gibbs, both of Attalla, AL; mother, Shirley Jackson, Atlanta, GA; step-mother, Rita Gibbs, Attalla, AL; a host of other relatives too numerous to name.
