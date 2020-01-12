|
|
Lieutenant Colonel Alan Ray Sibert, AUS Retired, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Alan was a decorated Army veteran, who served on active duty for 11 years, including in the Vietnam War, and spent another 26 years in the Army Reserves after active duty.
Alan was born on April 4, 1940, in Anniston, to his parents LTC RET Ray and Inez Sibert. He grew up as an Army brat and lived all over the world, even graduating from high school in Frankfurt, Germany. Alan met his future wife, Martha Gwen Nabors, while a student at Jacksonville State in 1960. They fell in love and were married in Glencoe, on Jan. 19, 1962. Alan and Gwen had two children, Scott and Deidra, and moved the family to Roanoke, Virginia, in 1974 when Alan left active duty. They lived in Virginia until retirement in 2013, when they moved back to Boaz, to be near family.
In addition to being a loving and dedicated father and grandfather, Alan also loved woodworking, restoring old cars, and simply staying active. He taught Sunday School, served as an Elder, was Chairman of the Missions Committee, and led the youth group, all at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia. Alan was a member of Grace Fellowship Presbyterian Church after moving to Boaz.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Sam and Stella Inez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Gwen; his brother, Ronald Sam (Dianne); his sister, Karen Inez Townsend; his children, Scott Alan (Melissa) and Deidra Alice Peacock (Scott); four grandsons, Nathan Scott and John Calvin Sibert, and Andrew Russell and Matthew Scott Peacock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at Grace Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Albertville on Monday at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Jackie Gaston. The family will be accepting visitors at 10 a.m. at the church. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation or to Hillsdale College.
Arrangements are being handled by Adams Brown Service Funeral Home, Albertville.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020