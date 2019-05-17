|
Homegoing Celebration for Aleathea "Lisa" Huntley Jackson, 62, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Roderick Thomas, Pastor; Minister Stephen Watson, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Rainbow Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Doris Huntley.
She leaves a lifetime of cherished memories to her children, Solia R. Jackson and Alexander V. Jackson Jr.; grandchildren, Anjalonta (James) Parker, Janekia Staten and Teaontari Staten (TJ); 3 great-grandchildren, JaTari, JaTariona and Jacie; sisters, Belinda, Robbin (Tim) and Regina; brothers, Harry (Camillia), Boris (Lucretia), Staffon (Mary), Antoinio (Pam), Tarrance (Victoria) and Alex (Valencia); 4 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; a host of cousins, special neighbors, special friends, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home directing. "Final Care Professional" – 205-338-4463
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 17, 2019