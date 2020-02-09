Home

First Baptist Church
201 E Hobbs St
Athens, AL 35611
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Athens
Athens, AL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Athens
Athens, AL
Alex Lee Christopher Obituary
Celebration of Life for Alex Lee Christopher
Dec. 7, 1978 – Jan. 9, 2020
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the celebration at noon in the chapel at First Baptist Church Athens, Athens, Alabama.
Alex is survived by his parents, Wade and Reetta Christopher; brother, Neal (Summer); precious daughters, Emma Grace and Whitlee Reece; nephews, Anselm and Aidan; niece, Sibyl; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved Alex.
Alex was a member of First Baptist Church Athens. He graduated from Athens High School, Auburn University and Athens State College. He was a member of Athens High School's state wrestling team for three years.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of our precious Alex.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020
