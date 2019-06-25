|
|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Alex Pickard, 28, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away June 23. Rev. Keith Frix will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Alex was a 2009 graduate of Gadsden City High School. He attended Life Church. He loved the outdoors and hiking. He was a most caring individual with a huge heart and a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Gurtis Sewell and Robert Pickard.
Alex is survived by his parents, Ray and Donna; sister, Rachel (Tim) Hyatt; nieces, Madelyn and Mary Elizabeth Hyatt; grandmothers, Mary Ann Sewell and Patsy Pickard; very special girlfriend, Brooke Frix; aunts and uncles, Susan (Jack) Thrasher, Mitch, and Clay; cousins, Will and Abby; and numerous other extended family members.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge of Pensacola, P.O. Box 36480, Pensacola, FL 32516. Designate any funds to Pensacola Men, "In memory of Alex Pickard."
The family will receive friends from noon to time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 25, 2019