Alexis Hanks

Graveside services will be on Friday November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Alexis Daves Hanks, age 73, who passed away on November 9, 2020. Vince Whittington will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Her most loved job was being "Grammy" to her grandson Jace Hanks.

She is survived by her sister Anita Daves, aunts Nancy Conner and Barbara Mawn, stepsons Matt and Jesse Hanks, grandson Jace Hanks, and all of her wonderful cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any multiple myeloma foundations.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Wanda, Mike, Hanna, Carson, and Addie. She loved you all.

Visitation will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store