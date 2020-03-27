Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Alexis Murphy Obituary
Graveside services for Ms. Alexis Murphy, 31, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Forrest Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving mother, Monica Murphy; father, Eddie R. (Kimberly) Goldsby; sister, Ashley Murphy; brothers, Brandon (Kathryn) Murphy and Damian (Makiya) Thompson Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2020
