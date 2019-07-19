Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
East Gadsden, AL
Alfonza Fisher Obituary
Alfonza "Fonza" Fisher, 69, of Gadsden, passed away July 13, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Alfonza is survived by his son, Alfonza (Renolia) Fisher Jr.; daughter, Brenda Fisher; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a loving devoted companion, Scenita Chambers; brother, Lumsie Fisher; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, East Gadsden. Rev. Z. Andre' Huff, Pastor; Bishop Tonya Latham, Officiating. Burial to follow in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Public Visitation 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. Family hour will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the funeral home chapel.
Professional Services Entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 19, 2019
