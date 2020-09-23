Ms. Alice Jean Goyer, 86, passed away on September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Jean married a Navy man and spent 20 years living between Gadsden; Newport, RI; Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD; and Mayport, FL. While her husband served our country, she remained at home, a loving wife and mother, caring for their children.

Later in life, she married David Goyer and spent 9 years living in Anderson, IN, before returning to Gadsden in 2017. Jean loved making quilts for her boys, grandchildren and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David E. Goyer; son, John David (JD) Hope; father, Hoyt Dodd; mother, Carmon Croft, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Sons, Jerry (Janet) Hope and Allen Hope; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Comfort Care Hospice.

Special thanks to the Ladies of Comfort Care Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store