Alice Juanita Ashley, 94, of Huntsville, AL (formerly of Gadsden, AL) quietly and peacefully passed from her life on earth to her heavenly one on Feb. 24, 2019.
Weeks before her death, Juanita told her family, "Now I don't want you to get upset or mad at me when I tell you this, but I'm ready to go. I'm ready to see My Jim." Although we miss her terribly, we are comforted in knowing that Juanita has been reunited with him.
Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 56 years, James W. Ashley, Juanita is survived by her daughter, Lee Ashley of Huntsville, AL; grandson, Ron Scott of Worcester, MA; granddaughter, Ashley Conkle (Chris) Smith of Huntsville, AL; great-grandchildren, Benjamin James Scott and Samuel Adam Scott of Worcester, MA, and Porter Brent Smith of Huntsville, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends who cherish her memory.
The family would like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Huntsville Hospital's Hospice Family Care Program for their loving care of Mrs. Ashley.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Gadsden, AL. Dr. Julie Lumpkin Payne officiated. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 5, 2019