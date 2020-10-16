1/1
Alice Marie Kimble Young
With heartfelt sympathy we announce the transition of Alice Marie Kimble Young of Gadsden, who traded time for eternity Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 66.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at New Destiny Christian Church; Pastor Steve Smith, officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play Community. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Alice leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Allen B. Young, Jr.; daughters, Jacqueline Gaddis (Tracy), LaRitha Sheffield (Larry), Alicia Moore (Gerry), all of Gadsden, and Anitra Kimble of Decatur, Mississippi; sons, Larry Williams, Jr. of Gadsden and Jiovianti Young of Mississippi; brothers, Harold Kimble (Grace) and Danny Kimble (Pat) of Gadsden; sister, Annette Borden (Louis) of Gadsden; grandchildren, Haleigh, Kinleigh, Cameron, Tameah, Kelcei, Karleigh, Malik, Tray and Kelece; aunt, Jewel Hall (Percy); sister-in-law, Clara Williams of St. Louis, MO; chosen son, Tony Mathews of Anniston; chosen daughter, Betty Lynn Walker of Gadsden; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alice leaves many rich and cherished memories for those of us who love her. May we always remember her loving smile and her spunky, witty spirit.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Destiny Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
