Mr. Allen Jacob Blackwell went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Rev. Ray Waine officiating.
Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army at the conclusion of the chapel service.
Allen was a member of Black Creek Baptist Church. He graduated from Etowah High School and earned a football scholarship to Jacksonville State University. He played baseball and softball for many years and enjoyed helping coach both men's and women's teams. Mr. Blackwell was a veteran of the United States Army and an employee of Koch Foods, working in the maintenance department.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Emma Blackwell; and sister, Mary Ruth Blackwell.
He is survived by Sharon Blackwell, Ryan Blackwell, Jamie (Jason) Lecroy, Corie (Luke) Robinson, Pauline Oliver, Louise Boatwright, and grandchildren, Slade Lecroy, Owen Lecroy, and Gracie Arnold.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 17, 2019