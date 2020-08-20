1/
Allen Manuel Merrick Jr.
Celebration of Life for Mr. Allen Manuel Merrick, Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Gadsden City High School Gymnasium with Pastor Tymetric Dillon, Eulogist. Graveside service and interment will be at Providence Cemetery – Metairie, LA, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Allen leaves to cherish his beautiful memories: his mother and best friend, Catrina Wilson Merrick; three sisters, Joyneice, Iriall and Jonae'; his grandmothers, Joyce Wilson and Lydia Merrick; aunts, Michelle (Lennie) Brown, Jeronica (Eric) Coates, Yolanda (Ronald) Burthlong, Evette Merrick, Aritha (Charles) Merrick; uncles, Edward Wilson, Alastair Merrick and Alvin Merrick; great-aunt, Barbara Allen; great-uncle, Albert Cooper; and special friend, Jermeria Crockett.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Gadsden City High School Gymnasium
AUG
25
Graveside service
Providence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
