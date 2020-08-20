Celebration of Life for Mr. Allen Manuel Merrick, Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Gadsden City High School Gymnasium with Pastor Tymetric Dillon, Eulogist. Graveside service and interment will be at Providence Cemetery – Metairie, LA, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Allen leaves to cherish his beautiful memories: his mother and best friend, Catrina Wilson Merrick; three sisters, Joyneice, Iriall and Jonae'; his grandmothers, Joyce Wilson and Lydia Merrick; aunts, Michelle (Lennie) Brown, Jeronica (Eric) Coates, Yolanda (Ronald) Burthlong, Evette Merrick, Aritha (Charles) Merrick; uncles, Edward Wilson, Alastair Merrick and Alvin Merrick; great-aunt, Barbara Allen; great-uncle, Albert Cooper; and special friend, Jermeria Crockett.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

