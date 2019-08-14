Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
Allen Ray Oliver Obituary
Mr. Allen Ray Oliver, 56, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Memorial Services will be at noon Saturday, August 17 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Oliver.
He leaves behind his mother, Johnnie Oliver; sister, Beverly (David) Hardy; nephew, Matthew (Brittany) Green; great-nephews, Braylon and Kayden Green; daughter, Crystal (Keyon) Reese; and granddaughter, Kimora Reese.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2019
