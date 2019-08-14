|
Mr. Allen Ray Oliver, 56, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Memorial Services will be at noon Saturday, August 17 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Oliver.
He leaves behind his mother, Johnnie Oliver; sister, Beverly (David) Hardy; nephew, Matthew (Brittany) Green; great-nephews, Braylon and Kayden Green; daughter, Crystal (Keyon) Reese; and granddaughter, Kimora Reese.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2019