|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Mrs. Alma Borders Allen, who went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Revs. Philip Elliott, Larry Garrard and Gene Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Allen was born in Anniston but lived most of her life in Gadsden. She was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Allen; parents, Roy and Ruth Borders; sister, Velma (Ralph) Battles; niece, Sheila Battles and great-niece, Tina B. Roden.
Survivors include her children, Rhonda (Darrell) Noah and James "Bubba" (Melony Holland) Allen; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Franklin, Jeffery Noah (Kendal Federer), Heather (Phillip) Brewer, Morgan (Matt) Eddy and Hunter Holland (Matt Medders); nephews, Jerry (Maxine) Battles and Ronald (Donna) Allen; nieces, Cathy (Lawrence) Howard and Sheila Hiramoto; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Era Bush and Dot (Carl) Legg.
Pallbearers will be Ryan and Dylan Battles, Matt Eddy, Phillip Brewer, Michael Franklin and Lawrence Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 30, 2019