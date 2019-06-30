Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Alma Borders Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Alma Borders Allen Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Mrs. Alma Borders Allen, who went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Revs. Philip Elliott, Larry Garrard and Gene Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Allen was born in Anniston but lived most of her life in Gadsden. She was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Allen; parents, Roy and Ruth Borders; sister, Velma (Ralph) Battles; niece, Sheila Battles and great-niece, Tina B. Roden.
Survivors include her children, Rhonda (Darrell) Noah and James "Bubba" (Melony Holland) Allen; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Franklin, Jeffery Noah (Kendal Federer), Heather (Phillip) Brewer, Morgan (Matt) Eddy and Hunter Holland (Matt Medders); nephews, Jerry (Maxine) Battles and Ronald (Donna) Allen; nieces, Cathy (Lawrence) Howard and Sheila Hiramoto; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Era Bush and Dot (Carl) Legg.
Pallbearers will be Ryan and Dylan Battles, Matt Eddy, Phillip Brewer, Michael Franklin and Lawrence Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now