Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
Alma Imogene Hazelwood Cole


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alma Imogene Hazelwood Cole Obituary
In Loving Memory
Aug. 21, 1925 – May 5, 2019
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Crestwood Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Raymond Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Young's Chapel Cemetery. Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home is directing.
Mrs. Cole was born and raised in Alabama, graduating from Altoona High in 1944. She was an accomplished seamstress for factories, friends and family. Imogene loved cooking, and everyone loved her delicious foods.
Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her parents, William Benjamin and Georgia Melvina Hazelwood; husband, Ollis F. Cole; brothers, Clifton M. and W. Quincy Freeman, Louie H. and Kenneth J. Hazelwood; granddaughter, Sherikee Stephans; and granddaughter-in-law, Christina A. Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaretta (Travis) Rainey, Karen (Gary Brady) King and Annette (Randall) Stephans; grandchildren, Michael Smith, Karisha (Toby) Hills, Derek and Christopher Stephans; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kobie, Carter and Aiden Smith, Kaylee and Kaycee Hills; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mrs. Cole's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Crestwood Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019
