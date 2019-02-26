|
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Alma Jean Walker, age 92, of Attalla, Alabama, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The Rev. Harvey Beck will officiate. Burial will be at Conn Cemetery in Gallant.
Mrs. Walker was a lifelong member of Christ Central Methodist Church. She was a math teacher and had taught the majority of her career at Litchfield Junior High School from the mid-1960s to 1980s. She enjoyed music and played the piano for her family and sang with the choir at church. She had many hobbies such as sewing, cooking, but her favorite was genealogy. She and her husband frequently traveled to cemeteries, churches, etc. to gather genealogical information.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Eulice Walker; parents, Samuel and Arnice Majors; and her sister, Martha Reed.
She is survived by her sons, James (Pam) Walker and Robert (Sue) Walker; grandchildren, Jason (Maggie) Walker and Jennifer Eberts; great-grandchildren, Matthew Walker, Katie Eberts and Luke Walker; sister, Mary Ann Reagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Walker, Robert Walker, Jason Walker, Matthew Walker, Luke Walker, and Jack Casey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service Wednesday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Walker family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2019