Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Nell Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Nell Hill Obituary
Alma Nell Hill, 89, of Rainbow City, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Stanley Naylor will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a strong, loving, and selfless woman who was loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her sons, Galen Hill, William (Fred) Hill and Carey Hill Sr.; daughters, Belinda Smith and Gail (Jeff) Campbell; numerous grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her sister and very dear friend, Frances (David) Hood.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Jeremy Smith, John Hill, Rodney Crain, Heston Clough and Barry Hill.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Amedisys Home Health.
The family will accept friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -