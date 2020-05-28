|
|
Alma Nell Hill, 89, of Rainbow City, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Stanley Naylor will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a strong, loving, and selfless woman who was loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her sons, Galen Hill, William (Fred) Hill and Carey Hill Sr.; daughters, Belinda Smith and Gail (Jeff) Campbell; numerous grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her sister and very dear friend, Frances (David) Hood.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Jeremy Smith, John Hill, Rodney Crain, Heston Clough and Barry Hill.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Amedisys Home Health.
The family will accept friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2020