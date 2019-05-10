Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Almus Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almus Lee Reynolds

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Almus Lee Reynolds Obituary
Mr. Almus Lee Reynolds, age 63, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his father, Al Lee Reynolds; and his daughter, Connie Michelle Reynolds Wilkinson.
Survivors include son, Al Lee (Tina) Reynolds; and daughter, Rosemary (Shane Strickland) Reynolds; mother of his children, love of his life, Marlene Reynolds Brown; mother, Betty Cintron; brother, Jimmy Reynolds; sister, Ramona Lightsey; grandchildren, Wesley, Tommy, Zachary, Jacquelyn, Madison; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family will accept flowers.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now