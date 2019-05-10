|
|
Mr. Almus Lee Reynolds, age 63, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his father, Al Lee Reynolds; and his daughter, Connie Michelle Reynolds Wilkinson.
Survivors include son, Al Lee (Tina) Reynolds; and daughter, Rosemary (Shane Strickland) Reynolds; mother of his children, love of his life, Marlene Reynolds Brown; mother, Betty Cintron; brother, Jimmy Reynolds; sister, Ramona Lightsey; grandchildren, Wesley, Tommy, Zachary, Jacquelyn, Madison; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family will accept flowers.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019