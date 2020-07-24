1/1
Alonza Leonard Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alonza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alonza L. Scott, 64, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Gadsden Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
A native of Tallahassee, Florida, he had lived in Gadsden since 2010. He was a self-employed electrician and participated in numerous volunteer endeavors in and around Daugette Towers, where he had resided for the past five years, and served as Resident Council Vice-President. Over the course of those five years, he volunteered to do all the grilling for approximately 80 residents on several occasions. Prior to moving to Alabama, he had lived in Dayton, Ohio, where, prior to his health failing, he worked as an electrician as well as in the retail business.
During this time, he continued to volunteer in numerous ways in his effort to give back. Many of his volunteer efforts included, but were not limited to: Grand Marshal to the March on Tallahassee; Retired Senior Volunteer Program; Campaign Manager for Mayoral Campaign; Co-Organizer and Committee Person of the Annual Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade in Gadsden, AL. He has touched the lives of and was loved by many who he met or encountered.
He is survived by his fiancée and confidante for 18 years, C Whiteside-Curry, god-stepdaughter, Cryst'n Joi Curry, and grandson, Justice Daniel Curry, all of Gadsden, AL; two brothers, Leon Scott and Zegrey Scott, and one sister, Vivian Scott, all of Tallahassee, FL.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Gadsden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I'm sorry to hear that he passed
Herbert mostella
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved