Alonza L. Scott, 64, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Gadsden Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a face mask.

A native of Tallahassee, Florida, he had lived in Gadsden since 2010. He was a self-employed electrician and participated in numerous volunteer endeavors in and around Daugette Towers, where he had resided for the past five years, and served as Resident Council Vice-President. Over the course of those five years, he volunteered to do all the grilling for approximately 80 residents on several occasions. Prior to moving to Alabama, he had lived in Dayton, Ohio, where, prior to his health failing, he worked as an electrician as well as in the retail business.

During this time, he continued to volunteer in numerous ways in his effort to give back. Many of his volunteer efforts included, but were not limited to: Grand Marshal to the March on Tallahassee; Retired Senior Volunteer Program; Campaign Manager for Mayoral Campaign; Co-Organizer and Committee Person of the Annual Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade in Gadsden, AL. He has touched the lives of and was loved by many who he met or encountered.

He is survived by his fiancée and confidante for 18 years, C Whiteside-Curry, god-stepdaughter, Cryst'n Joi Curry, and grandson, Justice Daniel Curry, all of Gadsden, AL; two brothers, Leon Scott and Zegrey Scott, and one sister, Vivian Scott, all of Tallahassee, FL.

West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

