Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Alta Griffith Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Alta Griffith, 91, of New Liberty, who passed away on Wednesday, September 4. Rev. Greg Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Landers Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mrs. Griffith was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church. She was the manager of the Diana Shop in the Gadsden Mall until it closed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Griffith; two sisters and one brother; son-in-law, Johnny Osborne.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara); daughter, Marilyn Osborne; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Griffith, Brian Griffith, Zach Gauthier, Jeremy Gauthier, Justin Roberts and Nicholas Caldwell.
Special thanks to Cherokee County Health and Rehab, especially Tiffany, Jessica, Leigh and Compassus Care.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 6, 2019
