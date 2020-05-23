|
Mrs. Althea M. Ray, 66, of Attalla, AL, passed away on May 20, 2020.
The legacy of her season is left to her two sons, Louie M. Ray Jr. (Mercy) and Benjamin L. Ray (Sonja); three brothers, David Moragne Sr. (Sheila), Jimmy Moragne (Karen) and Sylvester Moragne; two sisters, Johnnetta Sayles (Donald) and Robbie Palmore (James); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, Attalla, AL. Eulogist: Pastor Tyson Burwell.
Visitation: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2020