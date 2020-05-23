Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
View Map
Althea M. Ray Obituary
Mrs. Althea M. Ray, 66, of Attalla, AL, passed away on May 20, 2020.
The legacy of her season is left to her two sons, Louie M. Ray Jr. (Mercy) and Benjamin L. Ray (Sonja); three brothers, David Moragne Sr. (Sheila), Jimmy Moragne (Karen) and Sylvester Moragne; two sisters, Johnnetta Sayles (Donald) and Robbie Palmore (James); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, Attalla, AL. Eulogist: Pastor Tyson Burwell.
Visitation: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2020
