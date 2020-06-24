Alton Grady Ashley Jr.
Alton Grady Ashley Jr., 71, of Auburn, Alabama (formerly Gadsden), passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Birmingham VA Medical Center. Following a private graveside service, burial was at Crestwood Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dianne Jones Ashley; daughters, Elisabeth Ashley (Taylor) Roberts, Hartselle, Paulette Ashley (Danny) Crawford, Auburn; grandchildren, Grady and Collette Royer, Hartselle, Adeline Crawford, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the research of Spinal Muscular Atrophy through The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
