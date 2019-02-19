Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel.
Amanda Aldridge "Aimee" White Obituary
Funeral services for Amanda "Aimee" Aldridge White, 46, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Bro. Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Aimee loved to spend her time drawing. She was a member of Freedom Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen and ZZ Richey; and stepfather, Roy Garrard.
She is survived by her children, Brandon Garrard (Brittany Huffman), Joshua White and Hailee Rhea Stover; grandchildren, Molly, Will and Kaylee; mother, Rita Garrard; father, Wayne Aldridge Sr.; brother, Wayne (Jerrie Lynn) Aldridge Jr.; niece, Emily Chalfant; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Douglas, Jimmy Douglas, Blake Minyard, Brandon Garrard, Jacob Minyard and Tyler White.
Special thanks to Freedom Church and Union #3 Baptist Church for all of their support.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2019
