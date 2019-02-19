|
Funeral services for Amanda "Aimee" Aldridge White, 46, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Bro. Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Aimee loved to spend her time drawing. She was a member of Freedom Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen and ZZ Richey; and stepfather, Roy Garrard.
She is survived by her children, Brandon Garrard (Brittany Huffman), Joshua White and Hailee Rhea Stover; grandchildren, Molly, Will and Kaylee; mother, Rita Garrard; father, Wayne Aldridge Sr.; brother, Wayne (Jerrie Lynn) Aldridge Jr.; niece, Emily Chalfant; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Douglas, Jimmy Douglas, Blake Minyard, Brandon Garrard, Jacob Minyard and Tyler White.
Special thanks to Freedom Church and Union #3 Baptist Church for all of their support.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2019