Sunrise: June 24, 1985 – Sunset: October 12, 2019
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. October 26, 2019, at the Holiness Gospel Church of God.
Mrs. Amanda Caselberry was born in Anniston, AL. She later moved to Gadsden, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Michael A. Traylor Sr.; daughter, Destiny Brianna Traylor; son, Michael A. Traylor Jr.; parents, Belinda and Michael Cash of Gadsden; brothers, Roderick Caselberry, Cedric Caselberry, Brandon Busby and Wesley Cash, all of Gadsden; sister, Ishwonta Cash of Gadsden; aunts, Angela James of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela (Edward) Cash of Anniston, Teresa Cash and Nakia Cash, both of Gadsden; uncles, Gerald (Felicia) James of Anniston, Reginald (Beth) James of Gadsden, Muhammad (Greta) Hassah, Darryl Cash, Terry Cash, Benny Cash, Keanecus Cash and William Lapsley, all of Gadsden; special friends, Sherika Lockhart and Brandi Poole; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
House of Solace Funeral Services Directing: 901 Tuscaloosa Ave. 256-646-6976
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 25, 2019