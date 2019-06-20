Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Amber Lee Gattis


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amber Lee Gattis Obituary
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Amber Lee Gattis, age 33, of Gadsden. God called his child Amber Lee Gattis home on June 15, 2019. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Amber was loved by many friends and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald Gray and Ann and Talmadge Fordham.
She is survived by her children, Blaine Barfield and Jonna Lee Bishop; mother, Kelly Bunch; brothers, Anthony (Wendy) Fordham, Joshua Skelton; fathers, Mark Fordham and Keith Skelton; grandparents, James and Violet Hosey and Carol Grissett; aunts, Sharon (Ron) Romano, Rhonda (Marlin) Baker; uncles, Ronald (Ruby) Gray, Donald (Beth) Gray; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 20, 2019
